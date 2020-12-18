Winter sports in Oceana County will have to wait a little longer to get going after the Michigan Department Health of Human Services (MDHHS) announced an extension Friday to the previous order halting some activities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the order, high school sports activity remains on the shelf through Jan. 15, although in-person high school instruction may resume after the winter break. The previous order had been set to expire Dec. 20.

There is one exception, however, as the MHSAA's fall tournaments will resume in January under a MDHHS pilot program that includes rapid antigen testing for COVID-19. Executive director Mark Uyl said in a press conference Friday that the MHSAA and MDHHS hope data collected from that program will help schools open in January and remain open.

"They believe rapid testing will be one of many tools that will help schools in the new year," Uyl said of MDHHS. "Fall sports felt like this was the perfect sample size to help MDHHS with valuable data."

Uyl added that the MHSAA fought for winter sports to be able to resume activity, to no avail. He said there is hope that if COVID-19 cases continue to fall statewide as they have the past few weeks, that the order might be lifted sooner than Jan. 15.

The organization's plan is to complete winter sports tournaments roughly on time by the end of March, with a full spring sports season still planned. Informal conversations about extending the sports calendar out into July met with very little support, Uyl said, from schools and spring sports personnel.

Uyl said his message to schools statewide would be to keep their basketball schedules as they are for January and February, with allowances for missed conference games to be made up.

"Schools will probably look for non-conference games and try to swap them with conference games," Uyl said. "Just continue to be flexible and nimble. Hopefully we'll finalize, for the last time, winter sports schedules soon.

"We're not (the ones) making decisions about what can be played. We'll continue to do what we're allowed to do and do it as safely as we can."