Covenant Christian School went digital.

After the executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 12 to temporarily close school buildings, the school transitioned to online learning.

The most recent order to finish the year through distance learning to prevent the spread of coronavirus meant the school also had to cancel its annual enrollment open house.

“Normally in late April, we have an in-school open house where interested parents can be inside the school and talk to teachers,” said Tess Ambrose, the school administrator.

The school was set to introduce its program for 3-year-olds at the open house.

Covenant Christian now offers early childhood education for 3-year-olds, preschoolers, and first and second graders up through eighth grade.

The information that would have been available at the open house is now located online. For more information about enrollment, including tuition assistance, visit the school website, www.ccs-ludington.org. If people have questions, they can call the school phone number, (231) 845-9183.

While enrollment has gone online, so has the lessons for the current students.

“Our plan is simple and cohesive,” Ambrose said. “We send the lesson plans via email. Parents took packets home before the kids left that Friday.”

Since then, the teachers put together additional packets in plastic bags which parents can retrieve from totes at the school.

“We’ve had very open communication with parents. We loaned out devices to families that didn’t have them or didn’t have one for each student. And we forward on resources about free internet and phones offering hotspot discounts,” Ambrose said.

Each teacher uses Zoom to have one hour of “class” with students each day, according to Ambrose.

“This week has been perfecting that plan and adding structure. As a non-profit school, we fall into a third (category). We are not governed ... like public schools,” Ambrose said.

Unlike the public schools, Covenant Christian does not have to submit a distance learning plan to the educational service district.

The small class sizes allowed the school to prepare for transitioning online, she said.

“We could be flexible,” she explained. “A lot of the teachers use online resources. They were able to prepare because they have been here a few years.”

Ambrose said if enrollment is impacted by recent events she hopes it’s for the better.