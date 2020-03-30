The numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths from the Coronavirus continue to climb at a greater pace in Michigan.
As of Sunday, 5,486 positive tests have been reported, including 111 deaths. In the past 24 hours there were 993 new cases and 19 deaths.
In Muskegon County, the number of positive tests has grown to 13, including two deaths reported on Friday. Overall, there are 119 tests submitted in the county with 46 coming back negative and 58 pending.
The east side of the state continues to be the hardest hit by the pandemic. The City of Detroit has recorded 1,542 positive cases and 35 deaths, Oakland County has had 1,170 positive cases and 34 deaths and Wayne County has had 1,162 positive cases and 21 deaths.
Kent County has the most positive cases in West Michigan with 72 and one death. Ottawa County has 25 positive cases, Oceana County has two cases, and Newaygo and Manistee counties have 1 positive case each.
The state reports updated numbers at 3 p.m. daily. To see the updated numbers and get other information on COVID-19 in Michigan go online to https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus