The three major private healthcare providers in the area have various ways for their patients to screen for COVID-19, well before actual testing is necessary.

That’s not to say testing isn’t available. It is.

The state has testing guidelines, and Munson Healthcare is asking the public to refer to those. Those guidelines are are online at www.michigan.gov/documents/mdhhs/MDHHS_CDC_PUI_Form_and_Cover_Sheet_Fillable_v02.03.2020_680230_7.pdf.

According to District Health Department No. 10 on its website, www.dhd10.org, which includes Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Lake counties, there are no positive COVID-19 cases in the department’s jurisdiction. There are 24 negative test results with 115 pending cases as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Jeannine Taylor, public information officer with the department, said its website is updated twice a day with new information and statistics. The health department and the state’s Department of Health and Human Services have information available on cases. The state’s coronavirus website, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, also tracks confirmed cases by county. The state is reporting 549 cases as of 2 p.m. Friday with three deaths.

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital is testing for the disease if a patient has an order form from a provider because the patient met the testing criteria, said Julie Mueller, the corporate communications manager for the hospital.

“We have a collection site behind the hospital to minimize (the) opportunity for transmission within the hospital,” Mueller said. “The other Munson facilities have similar collection sites.”

Advice from Munson Healthcare includes:

• Anyone moderately or mildly sick needs to stay home;

• Call your healthcare provider before visiting a healthcare facility;

• Do not go to the emergency room unless you are sick enough to require emergency care;

• The primary-care provider will give direction regarding testing;

• A doctor’s order is required for COVID-19 testing.

Munson has a link at the top of its website at www.munsonhealthcare.org about what patients should know.

Like Munson, there is information about COVID-19 on the Spectrum Health and Mercy Health websites. Both have online or virtual screening tools.

Azlan Ibrahim, the communications director for Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital in Fremont, said people with concerns have two options.

“People who are concerned that they have symptoms should call Spectrum Health’s hotline or use the online screening tool — both are free and on the website,” Ibrahim said. “If they are determined to be high risk and need to be tested, we will direct them where they can go so we can collect a specimen (nasal swab).”

Spectrum Health has a drop-down tab at the top of its website that includes information regarding COVID-19. The Spectrum Health website is www.spectrumhealth.org.

Mercy Health, which has a clinic in Pere Marquette Township, has a link near the top of its website to learn more about calling a hotline it set up or do a virtual screening for the disease. Its website is www.mercyhealth.org.