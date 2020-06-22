CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 reports that cases continue to climb in Oceana County due to outbreaks at some farms and businesses in the area.
Many cases were initially asymptomatic (not showing symptoms) when they went to work, so they passed all screening efforts implemented by their employers, according to a press release from the department. Nevertheless, these individuals inadvertently exposed co-workers, as well as family and household members, who subsequently became infected.
“The virus spreads very quickly when in close proximity to others, which is why we are seeing families and households become infected, causing the overall numbers to increase,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer for the department, in the release. “We continue to stress the importance of social distancing, wearing face coverings, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth and continually washing hands to prevent getting or spreading the virus.”
Now that many area stores and restaurants are open and people are venturing out, the health department states it is more important than ever to continue following prevention guidelines. Employers are required to follow the governor’s executive order No. 2020-114 to protect workers, and executive order No. 2020-115 regarding events, gatherings and businesses.
By adhering to these orders, businesses and individuals will make a significant impact on preventing further spread of COVID-19.
The department is currently working on organizing free community drive-through pop-up testing sites in several of the counties we serve. One such site is scheduled for this week in Manistee. In collaboration with the National Guard, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), local law enforcement and emergency management and Manistee Area Public Schools, testing information is as follows:
COVID-19 drive-through community testing site: Manistee High School parking lot, 525 12th Street, Manistee, MI 49660; Thursday, June 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to be tested for COVID-19. Please bring picture ID. Not accepting appointments; first come, first served. Open to all surrounding counties. Not limited to symptomatic individuals
Testing is to determine current COVID-19 status; Not offering antibody testing
Testing is nasopharyngeal swab (long cotton-tipped swab inserted in nose). Test results will take 7 to 9 days. You will receive instructions for logging in to BioReference Laboratories Patient Portal to obtain results. You will only be contacted by the health department if your results are positive for COVID-19.
For questions, email info@dhd10.org or call 231-305-8659.