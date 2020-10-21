CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 announced Wednesday afternoon that positive COVID-19 cases are trending upwards throughout the jurisdiction, jumping significantly over the past two weeks in many of the counties served by it.

According to a press release from the health department, this sudden increase is impacting the overall capacity for it to respond in a timely manner to begin investigations and contact tracing.

Mason County, according to statistics in the release, is one of the top three counties in the health department’s area that saw an increase in new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Last Friday, Oct. 16, was the largest daily case count since COVID-19 first appeared in March. Every county in the health department’s 10-county jurisdiction reported cases totaling 64 positive COVID-19 cases in one day.

On Monday, the health department reported 106 positive cases that included numbers from Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined — that’s 170 cases in a span of four days, the release stated.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported a slowdown of results from a laboratory on Thursday, Oct. 15, that may have contributed to the large numbers on Friday and possibly over the weekend, the release stated. The capacity to respond quickly to positive cases is significantly impacted when there are a large number of cases in a short period of time.

“We do our best to respond to positive cases as quickly as possible,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer for the health department. “What we are dealing with this week is not only many positive cases, but also a substantially large number of close contacts to each case that must be contacted. For example, one positive case in a school can have upwards of 35 close contacts or more that all must be contacted. We ask for patience and understanding as we adjust staffing and increase our resources to manage our caseload.”

Mason County had 22 confirmed cases in August, 13 in September and 42 in the first 18 days of October, according to the health department. The percentage of increase from August to Oct. 18 was 110 percent, and Mason County ranked third out of the 10 counties served by District Health Department No. 10. Mecosta County (407 percent) and Newaygo County (294 percent) were worse than Mason County in percentage of increase.

Oceana County had 33 confirmed cases in August, 21 in September and 41 in the first 18 days of October for a 95 percent increase. Manistee County had 20 cases in August, 26 in September and 31 on Oct. 18 for a 77 percent increase.

Crawford and Wexford counties were the only two counties to see a decrease in percentage in the same course of time.

Now that fall is here, and winter is quickly approaching, the health department stated it understood more time will be spent indoors. It encourages everyone to continue practicing the necessary mitigation strategies to help keep individuals, families and communities safe and healthy. In the release, it gave tips and practices to prevent the spread of the virus:

• Stay at home when sick and keep away from other members of the household. Do not go to school, work or events/social gatherings if sick. Arrange for groceries and medicine to be delivered when sick.

• If someone tests positive for COVID-19, try to call close contacts as soon as possible to let them know. An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (2 days) before the person has symptoms or tests positive. Positive individuals should follow home isolation guidelines and close contacts should follow quarantine guidelines. By choosing to isolate or quarantine, it protects the health of others in the community.

• About 40% of people are asymptomatic (do not have symptoms) but are still capable of spreading the virus. Therefore, it is important for everyone to follow safety protocols as much as possible.

• Close contacts of confirmed and probable cases might be notified through the Trace Force system which is a statewide system that partners with local health departments. This might take up to a couple of days. Start quarantining immediately if someone in close contact says they may have the disease, and do not wait for a phone call. Once a call is received, further instructions will be given.

• If local or state health department staff or volunteers calls on your phone, answer it and provide as much information as possible. It is important for the health department to get information quickly and accurately to reduce the risk of others becoming infected.

• Refrain from hosting or attending gatherings that do not follow proper spatial distancing, especially if they do not comply with the current epidemic orders.

• Wear a face covering or mask when indoors at a public place or in crowded outdoor areas. Wearing a face covering can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by about 70%.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more when inside or outside.

• Cover coughs and sneezes; avoid touching the face.

• Clean/disinfect all “high touch” surfaces every day with household cleaning spray or wipes.

• Everyone, ages 6 months and above, should get a flu shot this year. It is possible that both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu could be circulating at the same time.

• For those who think they were exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call a healthcare provider for medical advice. An automated self-checker is also available to help make decisions and seek appropriate medical care. Also, testing locations can be found by visiting www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest or by calling 211.

For more information on COVID-19, go to www.dhd10.org/coronavirus. Questions can also be sent to info@dhd10.org.