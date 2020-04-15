Four employees at the North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a representative from GEO Group, which owns and operates the facility.

The employees are receiving treatment, the company stated, adding that, as of Monday, there have been no inmates that have tested positive for coronavirus.

“As of April 13, four employees at the North Lake Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19,” Pablo Paez, executive vice president of corporate relations for GEO Group, told the Daily News via email. “Two of the employees who tested positive reside in Lake County, one resides in Mason County and the fourth in Mecosta County. The employees tested positive on April 6, 8, 11 and 13, respectively.”

Paez stated that the employees are believed to have become infected “(as a) result of community spread of the virus.”

He stated that no inmates at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

When asked to what extent the employees had contact with inmates at the facility, Paez directed the Daily News to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), which holds the contract for the facility with GEO Group. The BOP declined to comment when contacted by the Daily News.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, District Health Department No. 10 reported one additional positive case of COVID-19 in Mason County, bringing the county total to three cases. There are two confirmed cases in Lake County and 11 in Mecosta County.

The North Lake Correctional Facility — which reopened under GEO Group’s ownership in 2019 after a two-year closure — is a private, for-profit prison which houses immigrants convicted of federal crimes.

Chris Gautz, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections, said the state does not have any of inmates housed at any private, for-profit prison facilities.

Paez directed the Daily News to statements issued previously by GEO Group about how the corporation is handling the spread of COVID-19 at its various facilities. One statement, issued in March, said GEO Group took “immediate steps” to “ensure the health and safety of all those entrusted in (its) care.”

The statement also said GEO Group is working with local health officials in the respective areas of each of its facilities to develop response plans to address the coronavirus pandemic, and that it has communicated with government partners to ensure that non-essential work was suspended. Additionally, GEO Group’s website stated that treatment, quarantine and social distancing guidelines are being observed at its facilities, including North Lake Correctional Facility, based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some of the steps taken include ordering and using COVID-19 swab kits for testing when necessary, providing guidance materials to all facilities, implementing best practices and enacting additional intake measures for inmates, including coronavirus screening.

“All of the facilities we manage around the country, including the North Lake Correctional Facility, have implemented all these measures…,” Paez stated. “The North Lake Correctional Facility provides access to regular hand-washing with clean water and soap in all housing areas and throughout the facility; provides 24/7 access to healthcare; and is equipped with Airborne Infection Isolation Rooms.”

He continued, “Our facilities are following the latest guidance issued by CDC, including with respect to testing.”

Additionally, the BOP on its website outlined procedures and best practices being used by bureau partners like GEO Group. It stated that all newly-arrived inmates are being screened for COVID-19 exposure, risk factors and symptoms, and that inmates showing symptoms of the virus are being quarantined. Also, it stated that “symptomatic inmates with exposure risk factors will be isolated and tested for COVID-19 per local health authority protocols.”

Emery Nelson, of the bureau’s office of public affairs, wrote in an email to the Daily News that the BOP is monitoring the pandemic closely, adding that developing information about the virus is being updated daily at www.bop.gov/coronavirus.index.jsp.

The GEO Group has recently been criticized for its handing of the pandemic elsewhere — specifically at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Florida, which the corporation owns and operates through a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Miami Herald reported that the Broward facility has been named in a lawsuit filed by the University of Miami’s immigration law clinic, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Legal Aid Service of Broward County and a private Miami law firm, alleging that the practices used at the facility and two others are ineffective against COVID-19.

Paez, in an email Tuesday to the Daily News, stated, “We have repeatedly on multiple occasions told … the Miami Herald that there have been no positive cases of either staff or detainees at the Broward Transitional Center.”