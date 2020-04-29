MUSKEGON – One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the youth at the Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center.

The individual is in isolation per the CDC guidelines.

“The Juvenile Transition Center took proactive steps to minimize exposure to youth and staff”, explained Kathy Moore, Muskegon County Health Officer. “All CDC and medical guidelines have been followed since the youth was admitted.”

The Center is a 32-bed facility and only 11 youth are currently admitted; seven of those youth are in the residential pod, leaving only four in detention.

In partnership with Public Health – Muskegon County, the Juvenile Transition Center continues to protect staff and youth by:

· Monitoring staff and residents for symptoms of respiratory illness

· Limiting activities at the facility

· Restricting all visitors to the facility

· Increasing cleaning and disinfection routines

“COVID-19 is present in our community,” reminded Moore. “It is not just a disease of the elderly, but can affect people of all ages, and so we must stay home to stop the spread.”

Everyone should continue to follow recommendations:

· Stay at home as much as possible. Only go out for essentials like groceries or for medical emergencies.

· If you must go out, stay six feet away from others and wear a cloth face covering

· Wash your hands often and try not to touch your face or mouth

· Cover your coughs and sneezes and call your doctor for guidance if you become sick.