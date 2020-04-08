Local car dealerships have been forced to close their doors due to an executive order made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Businesses seen as not necessary, or non-essential, at helping to sustain life were ordered to close two weeks ago. This was done to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus which has become a global pandemic.
Local dealership Don Rypma Chevrolet Buick GMC, 8130 Whitehall Rd. in Whitehall, was planning to celebrate its 50th anniversary this spring. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the dealership has had to postpone the celebration.
Corresponding through Facebook, a dealership representative wrote on messenger, that as of right now their service department is the only part of the business that is allowed to operate.
Over in Montague, Lakeshore Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 4235 E. Fruitvale Rd., was in the middle of a renovation. However, they have had to suspend updating the building.
A Lakeshore representative wrote on Facebook Messenger, “We have completely remodeled the service, parts, and body shop. We have also redone the whole second floor. Added new bathrooms, new offices, new break room, conference room, new siding [doors], and some work on the parking lot.
“We demolished the whole service parts and body shop.”
To read more about the governor's executive orders visit: www.michigan.gov/coronavirus