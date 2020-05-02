In late March, the Community Foundation of Mason County partnered with United Way and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation to create a COVID-19 Relief Fund to support emergent and unanticipated community needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With support from Consumers Energy Foundation, DTE Energy Foundation, Meijer, and the community’s continued donations, to-date the COVID-19 Relief Fund has raised more than $100,000 and has awarded more than $58,000 to area nonprofits.

Grants are reviewed and distributed weekly and are helping to provide utilities, rent, transportation to radiation treatments, academic resources, delivery of meals to senior citizens, food, technology access and more for those impacted by COVID-19.

“There are countless examples of generosity, bravery and selflessness in our community and beyond as we are navigating this COVID-19 reality,” said Andrea Large, executive director of the Community Foundation for Mason County. “Each of us has something to share — maybe it is going to work in hospitals or grocery stores, sewing masks, checking on neighbors, making music, decorating windows — and we are grateful to be a part of such a wonderful place and help support the great work being done.”

Large said that the money raised and donated has already seen positive effects on the community, as Harbor Hospice was able to launch their tele-health program to continue connecting with their clients in a safe manner, while Mason County Emergency Management was able to secure housing for essential workers in preparation for the need for isolation.

In addition, the Community Foundation for Mason County continues to award grants to community organizations in support of projects throughout Mason County. A total of $60,450 was awarded from unrestricted and field of interest funds through the competitive application process, overseen by the grant committee of the community foundation advisory board.

Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce received a grant to be used as matching funds for the MEDC Small Business Grants to provide support to local businesses during the state’s stay-at-Home order while the Habitat for Humanity of Mason County received a grant to provide funding for its Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

West Michigan Community Mental Health was awarded a grant to implement myStrength web and mobile-based platform, which offers easy activities to share strategies for navigating relationships, parenting, managing stress, social isolation and much more.

The Village of Custer received a grant to support a community sculpture project, which will become a part of the Mason County Historical Sculpture Trail and the developing Mason/Lake Musical Sculpture Trail.

Finally, West Shore Family Support was awarded a grant to create a Baby Buck’s Boutique to provide parents with costly necessities in raising young children, based on an earn-while-you-learn point system.

“These grants, through the support of our donors, continue to have a positive impact on economic development, education, family support and recreation opportunities in the community we are lucky to call home. In light of COVID-19, we also offered flexibility in grant projects to allow for the greatest needs of our community to be met,” added Large.

A complete list of spring 2020 grant awards is available at www.mason-foundation.org/grants/past-grant-awards/.

Large noted that nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for a grant from the COVID-19 relief fund. The application is available on the United Way for Mason County’s website at www.masoncountyuw.org.