The Ludington Daily News' Hannah Hubbard contributed to this story.
A rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in neighboring Oceana County has several in the White Lake area concerned, according to comments residents made on a White Lake Beacon Facebook post earlier this week.
As of Tuesday, June 30, Oceana has spiked up to 281 confirmed cases of the virus, which is close to double the 155 confirmed cases it had as of 11 days prior on Friday, June 19. Oceana's confirmed cases account for over 40 percent of the total cases in District Health Department #10's jurisdiction, which includes Mason, Newaygo, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mecosta, Missaukee, and Wexford counties.
The county to the north of the area has only seen three deaths to date, but the increase in Oceana flies in opposition to statewide data. Michigan has seen case and death numbers steadily decrease through the month of June. Muskegon County has seen a total of 796 confirmed cases and 49 deaths through Monday, but over 600 of the confirmed cases have recovered.
DHD #10 confirmed in a press conference last Friday that the increase in cases has been traced to outbreaks at farms and manufacturing facilities. They did not release where the outbreaks took place because the public does not have access to them.
“In Oceana, 60 percent of cases were related to five facility outbreaks,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for the health department. “One of the (facility) outbreaks began in May and has continued to this month. The rest of the outbreaks have all been occurring within (June). Two of the outbreaks have accounted for almost 120 cases."
Morse added that about half of the recent new cases have been from people not showing symptoms.
While the case numbers are concerning to many, some White Lake residents see the raw case numbers as not having much meaning given the increase in testing. The statewide 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 tests to come back positive, according to a Johns Hopkins University website, has been hovering around two percent for a month.
"More testing means more cases," resident Andrew Young said in a comment. "The number is useless. Report hospitalizations and deaths."
While the outbreak's sources do appear to have been traced, Whitehall teacher and assistant wrestling coach Craig Christensen wondered in a comment if the rise also had something to do with the recent Hart High School graduation ceremony, which took place in mid-June and did not include stringent social distancing measures.
"Didn’t...the same district that brazenly stated that they would be conducting business as usual this fall (have) their graduation ceremony with little to no social distancing protocols in place?" Christensen asked.
New Era resident Kerri Fairchild worries that the increasing numbers could result in another shutdown similar to the one that lasted from March until early June.
"My neighbor's son tested positive (Monday) & my daughter's best friend's brothers tested positive (Monday) as well," she said in a comment. "Too close to home."
Lauren Tarr, originally from Michigan and now living in Syracuse, N.Y., also worries another shutdown might be inevitable without a centralized national plan to stop COVID-19.
"I worry that we will keep seeing re-emergence of the virus until we have a vaccine or a serious national-level plan for both containment and economic relief," Tarr wrote. "The state-by-state response was enough to help Michigan control the virus for a few months, but it's not enough if 1) the rest of the country still has rising cases, 2) people refuse to wear masks and can travel freely between hot spots and safe zones, and 3) people can't afford to stay home from work. Without serious data-driven national leadership, I think we are likely to see cases continue to rise and another hard shutdown will be the only way to save lives."