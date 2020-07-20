The Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced the July 23 Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire is canceled due to restrictions on crowd sizes in a press release Monday morning.
In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order currently does not allow outdoor gatherings or events for more than 100 people.
“We were hoping this week’s event would be possible,” stated Brandy Miller, executive director of the Ludington Area CVB, in a press release, “but we look forward to August to be able to hold a community celebration of summer on the beach.”
The Aug. 27 event will be planned at Stearns Park, as long as state mandates permit. The evening will feature the sounds of talented local musicians, in addition to views of the SS Badger heading into port with the backdrop of the sunset. The convention and visitors bureau hopes that participants will be able to safely practice physical distancing at the beach.
The Sunset Beach Bonfire will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit pureludington.com/Sunset-Bonfire.