MANISTEE — The secret is out: The Easter Bunny travels hither and yon inside a ginormous soap bubble.

Just as Santa Claus travels by sleigh and reindeer — an endearing yuletide fact every kid knows to be true — the Easter Bunny makes his happy hoppy rounds inside a giant soap bubble, with the cheerful, colorful assistance of Deb Mullins, aka the “Crazy Bubble Lady.”

Over the weekend, the 62-year-old Bear Lake woman and retired corrections officer painted the Manistee skies with bubbles-a-plenty, a few of which served as the illusionary vehicle through which the Easter Bunny visited the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

Don’t worry, because of the current world health crisis, both Mullins and the Easter Bunny stayed outside the center and instead strolled around its perimeter from where they blew kisses — and of course, lots and lots of ginormous bubbles — to the elderly residents of the center who were standing and waving from inside.

“What a great day, in the midst of all this uncertainty,” Mullins said. “During these crazy times, I recommend everyone make some bubbles — it’s just good ole’ fashion fun. The more bubbles we can get in the world, the cleaner this world will be. Kids get to play, they love ‘em, all ages.

“Everyone has an inner child in them. My mother taught me that if you don’t let that inner child out to play, you will get old very quickly.

“Sometimes,” she said, “life gets in the way and you have to remember it’s time to play. (You have to) make your wand and go outside and play.”

Mullins said her sister, Sheila, was the inspiration for what would become her bubble-making magic.

“She had done a lot of activities with kids and she would put the kids inside these giant bubbles,” Mullins said. “From there, I just went crazy. My husband and I started making the wands and perfecting the design and that was about three years ago.”

Over the past few years Mullins and her husband, Brian, would perfect their wand designs — believe it or not, ropes are used — and for the ingredients for their home-made soap. And since then, she has taken her bubble making on the road to numerous family events and reunions, picnics, farmers markets, craft shows and even to The Sleeping Bear Dunes.

“It was awesome,” Mullins said. “(I) just showed up with my bubbles and played, you never know where you might see me.”

Calling herself the Crazy Bubble Lady — she has her own Facebook page — she is only too happy to offer her bubble-making advice and skills to others.

“I tell everyone when they make the bubble for the very first time, they will feel this little flutter, and when they feel that, they need to let me know,” she said, playfully. “I will tell them what it was: that was their inner child saying, ‘Hey I’m still here. Let me out to play.’”

Mullins’ recipe for her bubble soap is simple: two cups of simply clean Dawn dish soap, two teaspoons of glycerin and six cups of water.

Her unique design for the “magic wands” she uses to liberate the soap bubbles into the breeze is an interesting combination of ropes (de-corded – the center sections are pulled out) and wooden dowels. She’s happy to share that design with those who contact her on her Facebook page.

Christine Engwall, a housekeeper at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility, led Mullins and the Easter Bunny on their exterior tour building on Saturday.

“We really needed this,” Engwall said as she stood by the Easter Bunny and waved at the many residents she knew who were standing inside. “Oh my, we really needed this. This helps to put the spirit of spring and Easter into our hearts, and we really need that right now.

“Our community and people like (Deb), have been top-notch during these difficult times — top-notch. Our community has stepped up for us and (we) can’t tell you how much we appreciate it.

“So many businesses and people have donated things that we really need and can use,” she said. “It means so much to us. And just look at the faces (of our residents) who are waving at us and smiling. Wow. This means so much.”

Mullins is associated with the Manistee County Council on Aging, where she helps to clean the homes of senior citizens in the area. She is also a crafter — she paints bottles with colorful designs and “... dabbles a little in sewing, and I really love my flower garden.”

And like a bubble that floats freely with the wind, Mullins has never been afraid to take a chance and change directions in her life.

A hairdresser since 1982, she grew up in Lake Orion and graduated from high school there in 1975. She served a stint with the U.S. Army, attended beauty school in Manistee, owned her own salon on River Street in Manistee called “Great Hair” (later changed to “Fiore’s), and then attended West Shore Community College to study corrections, after which she was hired by the Michigan Department of Corrections in 1996, and from where she retired in 2014.

“And now I’m the ‘Crazy Bubble Lady,” she said as she waved her magic wands back and forth over the weekend. “I love it. I’m a kid – again!”