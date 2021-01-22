District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) added two additional Waitlist Registration Links to its website for those healthcare workers in Phase 1A who have not been vaccinated and for individuals in Phase 1B, except for PreK-12 school staff to complete. DHD#10 is working directly with school administrators to coordinate vaccine clinics for staff, so health department officials ask that school staff not register on the waitlist.
Currently there are three Waitlist Registration Links on the website:
Seniors 65-plus
Phase 1A Healthcare Workers
Phase 1B Priority Frontline Workers (except for schools)
It is important that individuals read all instructions and information posted on the website first before completing the form to get on the waitlist. If you do not have access to technology, consider reaching out to friends or family members to ask for assistance. The fastest way to get on the waiting list is to complete the online registration.
For those seniors 65 and older who do not have access to technology and do not have others to assist you, there is a hotline number to call: 231-715-5557. Someone will complete your form with you over the phone to get on the waiting list. Once you are on the waiting list, you will be contacted when the vaccine is available so you can be scheduled to receive it. Please know this phone number is experiencing extremely high call volumes. Keep trying if you are having trouble getting through.
In an effort to begin planning for Phase 1C, DHD#10 will put a COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey on its website shortly for employers that fall in this group to complete. This survey will ask employers how many employees they anticipate will want to receive the vaccine. This information will help us determine how much vaccine will be needed to vaccinate all who want it in this group. If you are an employer that falls in Phase 1C, consider surveying your staff now so that you can have your list ready when the Interest Survey link is posted.
Phase 1B Priority Frontline Workers include:
GROUP A
Age 65 and up
Front Line First Responders including:
Police (state and local)
Fire
Corrections and County Jail Workers
GROUP B
Pre-K through 12 teachers and those staff in schools who have direct contact with children
Childcare staff
Adult and child protective services
Homeless shelter staff
Currently, Phase 1C Essential Workers include:
Food and agriculture workers
Critical manufacturing workers
U.S. Postal Service workers
Public transit workers
Grocery store workers
Workers with unique skill sets not covered above, such as non-hospital laboratories and mortuary services
DHD#10 will announce instructions for the remainder of Phase 1C listed below as soon as plans are in place. Please note, phases may change as vaccine supply increases.
Individuals age 16 to 64 years at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety and protection during the COVID-19 response
Individuals age 16 to 64 years with COPD, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes, obesity or other conditions that puts them at high risk of negative COVID-19 outcome.
Essential workers whose work must be performed on site, not covered in prior Phases, will also likely be vaccinated during this phase.
Currently DHD#10 is hosting vaccine clinics on Friday and some on Saturday throughout the 10-county jurisdiction. Health department staff will be vaccinating healthcare workers in Phase 1A and Phase 1B including seniors 65-plus, first responders and some school staff. Clinics are by appointment only – please no walk-ins.
DHD#10 asks for patience during this period of uncertainty. Please refrain from calling the health department to ask about scheduling the vaccine. Sign up for our Public Health Alert at www.dhd10.org/subscribe to stay informed.