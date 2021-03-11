District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is hosting offsite mass vaccination clinics in all 10 counties to accommodate the larger number of eligible residents throughout the jurisdiction. These clinics are by appointment only – please no walk-ins.
“Now that our eligibility for the vaccine has opened up to more people and vaccine supply is improving, we found it necessary to host clinics at offsite locations that can accommodate larger numbers of people,” stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD#10. “Offsite clinics are an enormous undertaking for us to move equipment and supplies and to ensure we have enough staff and volunteers to assist with each clinic. We are grateful for our dedicated staff and volunteers who so graciously give of their time to make this happen.”
In Oceana County the clinics will be Friday, March 12 at the DHD#10 office on north Oceana Drive north of Hart. A second clinic will be at Shelby High School Saturday, March 13.
For questions, e-mail the health department at covid@dhd10.org. For more COVID-19 vaccine information, visit www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine. To stay informed, sign up for the Public Health Alert at www.dhd10.org/subscribe.