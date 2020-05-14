A second COVID-19 death in Oceana County was reported by the District #10 Health Department Wednesday afternoon, May 13.
The health department reported that the individual was a male in his 70s and died at Muskegon Mercy Hospital.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.”
The first Oceana County resident also was a male in his 70s and died in early April.
The health department also reported a significant increase in the number of confirmed and probable cases from May 12 to May 13. There were 30 total cases as of miday May 12, but that number increased to 40 total cases May 13 with six new cases being reported that day. The health department also reported four new probable cases for May 13 and eight total probable cases.