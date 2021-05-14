Three COVID-19 vaccination clinics for youths 12-15 years of age in Oceana County have been scheduled by the District #10 Health Department.
The clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Double JJ Resort, Rothbury; Monday, May 24, 11 a.m. to12:30 p.m at the Coldwell Banker Complex Parking Lot, Hart; Tuesdays, June 22, July 13, Aug. 10, 4-7 p.m., New Era Farmer’s Market, New Era.
Parents and guardians wishing to protect their children over the age of 12 from COVID-19 may schedule an appointment online at www.dhd10.org/schedule. While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are also welcomed at any DHD#10 office on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m and 1:30-6:20 p.m. Twelve to 15-year-olds must have a parent or legal guardian present during their vaccination. Sixteen and 17- year-olds must have written consent from their parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated.
“We encourage all families with adolescents over the age of 12 to get them in for their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” said Kevin Hughes, health officer for the DHD#10. “Vaccination is our best line of defense against getting and spreading COVID-19.”
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine. To stay up to date on the latest information, sign up for Public Health Alerts at www.dhd10.org/schedule.