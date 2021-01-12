District Health Department No. 10 held COVID-19 vaccine clinics in seven of its 10 counties on Monday, January 11, and vaccinated a total of 1,733 individuals, including 255 in Mason County, according to a press release from the health department.
The health department stated 251 vaccines were given in Oceana County Monday and 249 in Manistee County.
Clinics are scheduled throughout the remainder of this week for those who scheduled late last week to receive the vaccine. Because vaccine supply is still limited, clinics next week will focus on healthcare workers in Phase 1A and individuals in Phase 1B who were rescheduled this week due to lack of vaccine, the release stated.
The health department will resume scheduling seniors and first responders as soon as it receives more vaccines. All vaccine clinics are by appointment only and not open to any walk-ins. The department asks the public not walk into any of its office to schedule an appointment. It stated it will notify the public when it resumes scheduling again.
“Right now, we are at the mercy of the state for vaccine distribution and we understand the state isn’t receiving what they are requesting from the federal level, so we have to do the best with what we receive,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer for District Health Department No. 10, in the press release. “There are still many individuals in Phase 1A that have not been vaccinated yet, and we must prioritize the vaccine to those individuals first.”
The health department will be posting a survey link to its website for individuals in Phase 1B to complete that want to receive the vaccine in the coming weeks. This will put them on a list to be scheduled for the vaccine when it is available, according to the release.
The department is also working to address lack of access to technology and is partnering with community resources to fill the gaps and assure there is access for everyone.
The state recently updated Phase 1B to include:
• Age 65 and up
• Frontline first responders including: fire, police (state and local), corrections and county jail workers
• Childcare
• Pre-K through 12th grade teachers and those staff in schools who have direct contact with children
• Adult and child protective services
• Homeless shelter staff
Not only are there thousands of people waiting to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but now there are many who are ready to receive their second dose. Due to the time-sensitive nature of receiving the first and second dose, the health department is beginning to also schedule second doses and it assures individuals who received the first dose that their second dose will be set aside for them.
The health department is seeking patience, and it asks that individuals please refrain from calling the health department to ask about scheduling the vaccine.
The health department will continue to keep communities updated via press release, social media, its website at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine, and its Public Health Alert. If you have not subscribed to our Public Health Alert, please do so at www.dhd10.org/subscribe.
The health department again asked for the public’s patience as it continues to plan and prepare for additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics.