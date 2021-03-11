CADILLAC – District Health Department No. 10 is hosting offsite mass vaccination clinics in all 10 counties to accommodate the larger number of eligible residents throughout the jurisdiction. These clinics are by appointment only — no walk-ins.
“Now that our eligibility for the vaccine has opened up to more people and vaccine supply is improving, we found it necessary to host clinics at offsite locations that can accommodate larger numbers of people,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer for DHD No. 10. “Offsite clinics are an enormous undertaking for us to move equipment and supplies and to ensure we have enough staff and volunteers to assist with each clinic. We are grateful for our dedicated staff and volunteers who so graciously give of their time to make this happen.”
In Mason County the clinic Friday will be at the health department office on Diana Street in Ludington and the clinic Saturday will be at Mason County Central High School.
The Oceana County clinic on Friday will be at the department office, and Saturday's clinic will be at Shelby High School. In Lake County, the Friday clinic will be at the department's office in Baldwin with Saturday's clinic at Baldwin Elementary School. The Manistee County Friday clinic will be a the department's office in Manistee with Saturday's clinic at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
If you are scheduled to receive your COVID-19 vaccine this Friday or Saturday, be sure to verify where clinics are being held.
For questions, email the health department at covid@dhd10.org. For more COVID-19 vaccine information, visit us at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine. To stay informed, sign up for our Public Health Alert at www.dhd10.org/subscribe.