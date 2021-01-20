Seniors or others attempting to call the hotline to get on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list are being asked to be patient and continue calling — or to seek help from family or a local senior center — if they encounter problems with registration.
The telephone number provided by District Health Department No. 10, (231) 715-5557, may have a message stating that the party callers are trying to reach is unavailable, then hanging up. The phone number is set up to allow for those without a computer or technology and are in Phase 1A or 1B to be placed on the waiting list for the vaccine.
Both the phone number and link through the health department’s website at www.dhd10.org are meant to allow people to register for a waitlist for a vaccine clinic appointment, not to schedule a vaccine clinic appointment.
According to a Public Health Alert from the health department, the number for the waiting list is being utilized not only by the local health department, but also by three other ones.
“It is being overwhelmed with more calls than they are able to handle. The hotline actually crashed (Monday) and no one was able to get through for a period of time, so you may have received the message that it was no longer in service,” the alert stated. “Please know you will most likely have trouble getting through for a little bit until the calls slow down. Please keep trying. Give it a few days or consider waiting until next week and trying again.”
The health department recommended those who are 65 and older to contact their local senior center for assistance in going through the waitlist registration. The online waitlist registration is the fastest way to get on the list, according to the health department.
“We encourage those that do not have access to the internet or technology to call upon their friends or family members to ask for assistance in getting you registered online,” the alert stated. “If you have elderly relatives or friends that do not have access to technology, consider calling them to see if you can assist them with getting signed up.
“We understand this process may be cumbersome and frustrating. It isn’t a perfect system and we are working very hard to problem-solve so that it is more streamlined and easier. Right now, we must work with what we have.”