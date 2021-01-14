CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 stated that it vaccinated 818 people in five of its 10 counties Wednesday with 257 of those in Mason County.
There were 143 vaccinations in Manistee County Wednesday and another 58 in Lake County. The running total count for the week is 4,291 doses as of the end of the day Wednesday.
The health department continues to ask for patience and asks that individuals please refrain from calling the health department to ask about scheduling the vaccine.
The health department will continue to keep its communities updated via press releases, social media, its website at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine and its Public Health Alert. Subcribe to the Public Health Alert at www.dhd10.org/subscribe.
It asked for the public's patience as it continues to plan and prepare for additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics.