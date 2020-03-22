On Monday, March 16, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order that all restaurants, bars, theaters, casinos and other public places remain temporarily closed.

Businesses offering food and beverages can still remain open, but are limited in what they are allowed to do. There will be no dine-in options for the foreseeable future.

The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce promoted the local restaurants on its Facebook page by calling on people to join in #takeoutWednesday to support restaurants who are offering take out and delivery service.

Under the executive order these businesses are allowed to offer the following delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service.

Places like Jimmy’s Pub in Montague will be temporarily closing their doors. Bartender Kristina Steinke said the bar may offer food carry outs, but until that is figured out staff members will be laid off.

“I have three kids, and this is my only job,” said Steinke.

Also, in Montague, the newly opened North Grove Brewers will be closing their taproom. They will have takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. offering both food and beer.

Pekadill’s in Whitehall will also be staying open. Owner John Dillivan said they will not be offering dine-in options, but people are still invited to use the restaurant’s outdoor seating.

Pekadill’s will be offering carry out and delivery options to their customers.

Bone Ends in Whitehall will remain open during this time, but head chef Rusty Morningstar said he is temporarily laying off his student workers. This will cut his staff in half.

He said he did not want to layoff his adult workers since they may need the money more in this trying time. Morningstar will also be taking a pay cut.

As of right now Bone Ends is still offering a full menu, but may begin to have more limited options as time goes on, and different food items become harder to get.

Morningstar said he fears, but wouldn’t at all be surprised, that restaurants will be forced to shut down completely. He said restaurants and bars in Italy have had to close their doors completely.