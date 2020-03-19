District Health Department No. 10 announced Thursday that its offices will be by appointment only starting March 23 through April 5.
The department announced it will provide as many services as it can. Signage will be at each building to direct those with appointments on what to do when they arrive.
“This was not an easy decision to make,” stated Health Officer Kevin Hughes of the department in a press release. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rapidly evolve, we recognized the need to take these steps to protect the public and our staff as well.”
If you are in need of public health services, please contact the department office in your area to schedule an appointment. The following are numbers for Mason County is 231-845-7381, for Lake County is 231-745-4663, for Oceana County is 231-873-2193 and for Manistee County is 231-723-3595.
You can also find these numbers on the department's website, www.dhd10.org/locations.
The department continues to update the general public regarding COVID-19 on its website at www.dhd10.org and on social media. If you have questions, email the department at info@dhd10.org or call the state hotline at 1-888-535-6136.