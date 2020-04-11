Two area school districts saw their respective plans approved by West Shore Educational School District this week with others in the works.

Ludington Area School District’s plan for remote instruction was approved by West Shore ESD, and it will be implemented starting Monday, according to Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy.

Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount said MCC’s plan was submitted Friday and quickly approved. The district’s plan is expected to take effect on Monday, April 20.

Paul Shoup, superintendent at Mason County Eastern, said he expected to have his district’s plan submitted by the end of Friday. Shoup said the ESD will let him know if it is approved in a couple days. The school will use its robot call, website and Facebook to explain the plan and how it will impact families.

Gateway to Success Academy Superintendent Jamie Bandstra said his school’s plan was submitted, and he expects approval on Monday.

Each of the plans are being reviewed by West Shore ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey along with assistant superintendents Amy Taranko, Kerrie Harrie and Kim Tiel, Jeffery told the Daily News earlier this week.

Ludington’s plan will rely heavily on an online learning platform that will be posted on the district’s website and learning management system, Canvas, Kennedy said. The district will also use instructional packets, that can be picked up at one of the 10 current food distribution sites Monday or Wednesday each week.

“Parents and students will be required to follow social distancing requirements when picking up instructional packets. Starting with our second week of providing instructional materials in this manner,” Kennedy said.

MCC will be using the coming week to identify how to serve households as a great number of them do not have internet access, Mount said.

“Our first priority is to establish communication lines between our teachers and their students and parents,” he said.

Once MCC is able to determine how to best serve its students with a hybrid model of instruction using hard-copy packets and online learning, the instructional materials will be readied for dispersal. For those without internet, a weekly packet will be provided.

Mount said the district will use a variety of means, from telephone calls both from teachers and a computerized-alert system, to the district’s app and website to inform the public of updates regarding the implementation of the plans.

Students at Ludington already have their determined pickup locations for materials, if they’re not getting them online.

Those pickup locations — which will start in the second week of materials — for Ludington Area Schools include: Lakeview Elementary School from 11 to 11:25 a.m., Foster Elementary School from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center from noon to 12:25 p.m., Tamarac Village main office from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Tamarac Village east from 11 to 11:35 a.m., Hamlin Township Hall from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Days Inn from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Cornerstone Baptist parking lot from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Ludington soccer fields (Bryant Road) from 11:45 to 12:15 p.m. and Indian Summer from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Kennedy said lesson plans and activities will be posted on the district’s website no later than 8 a.m. on Monday each week. Virtual office hours will be offered for teachers to contact students. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can see sample weekly lesson plans while high school students will finish their third trimester via Canvas.

Ludington Area Schools students will be expected to adhere to the district’s policies, Kennedy said. The district’s plan is available on its website, www.lasd.org.

The full plan for MCC will be available via the district’s mobile app, as well as the district’s website at www.mccschools.org.