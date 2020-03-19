With so much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources March 18 pushed back the opening of the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Off-Road Vehicle area for the 2020 season from April 1 to May 1.

Silver Lake State Park Manager Jody Johnston said park staff had the ORV area ready to go in anticipation of the traditional April 1 opener before the decision was made to delay the park opening. The park headquarters on 18th Avenue also has been closed to the public.

Even though off-road riding in the dunes is an outdoor activity, park staff still have face-to-face contact with the public at its Welcome Center near the ORV area as people line up to purchase the necessary ORV park permits.

“This, of course, could change tomorrow,” Johnston said.

The state park campground will open for camping March 31, but the main rest rooms and bath houses won’t be opened for some time. Vault toilets will be available.

As of now, all park staff is being allowed to work.

“A lot of state employees could work remotely,” Johnston said.

With the ORV area opening delayed, Johnston said it will allow staff more time to complete other work. He said there is a large amount of debris on the beaches up and down the coast, and the ORV area beach also is under water due to the high Lake Michigan water levels.

“Our beaches are ugly,” Johnston said.

Johnston doesn’t expect the delay to impact the park financially, if at all, because most permit sales are for an annual basis. The delay could impact area business such stores, restaurants and motels, he said.

Outside of the delay, there is no new plans for the park this year. The dune entrance ramp widening project is expected to continue. Dune enthusiasts will again be able to park at the Welcome Center and ride or drive their off-road vehicles on Fox Road from the Welcome Center to the dune entrance.

“Twenty-five years I’ve worked for the state, and I've never seen anything like this,” Johnston said.