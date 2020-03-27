With tents popping up near healthcare providers to assist with COVID-19, or coronavirus, testing, it’s heightened the concern about screening and testing for the disease here.

Even with the tents in place, it doesn’t mean testing is being done right away.

“We must emphasize that COVID-19 testing is not on-demand,” Brian McComb, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital wrote the Daily News. “All tests require an order from a provider. We had some disappointed people who thought they could walk in and request a test.”

Once a primary care provider orders a test, the patient will be sent to a collection site, and those are the tents that have been put into place — somewhat.

“If a patient is already hospitalized or is being treated in the ER for severe illness, the test will be performed there,” McComb wrote.

The test for COVID-19 is similar to what patients receive when they’re tested for the flu, he wrote.

“A long cotton swab is inserted far into the nose to collect a sample. People may find it a bit uncomfortable, but it takes only a few seconds,” McComb wrote. “The clinician collecting the sample packages it appropriately, and it is sent to a lab for analysis. We do not perform the analysis on site.”

Jeannine Taylor, the public information officer for District Health Department No. 10 — which covers Mason, Oceana, Lake and Manistee counties — stated via email that it’s taking between 48 and 72 hours for results to come back.

“But that may be moving faster now that more labs are coming on line,” Taylor stated earlier this week. “Typically, the health department will notify an individual right away if it comes back positive to begin the investigation. If it’s negative, either the health department or the physician’s office that ordered the test will contact the individual.”

Those testing capabilities have gotten better in the past 72 hours.

“Our testing capabilities are ever-changing. Currently, we are utilizing the State of Michigan laboratory, commercial laboratories and Spectrum Health laboratories in Grand Rapids to test for COVID-19,” said Patricia Ezdebski, northwest regional manager of marketing and communications for Spectrum Health. “Testing supplies are limited, and we are testing in accordance with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.”

Following collection of specimens at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, those collected are sent out for testing.

“Specimens are sent via courier to the Spectrum Health lab in Grand Rapids,” Ezdebski said. “Tests results are typically back within 24 hours, currently. Patients who require care while results are pending are admitted to a designated isolated inpatient COVID-19 unit.”

While the patient is awaiting the results for the test, doctors have recommendations.

“We recommend people continue to rest and avoid others and do what they can to minimize their symptoms,” McComb wrote.

There is not a specific treatment or cure for COVID-19. McComb said Munson provides care and treats the symptoms. But even those with negative tests need to follow certain recommendations.

“(They need to) stay home once they are feeling better if they aren’t in a category exempt from the governor’s executive order,” he stated.

McComb stated that the public needs to follow the recommendations already in place: stay home when possible, maintain a 6-foot distance from others while in public and practice good hand hygiene.

Those patients who do not meet the criteria to have a specimen collected will receive instructions on what to do next at Spectrum Health.

“Patients… will be sent home to self-quarantine, with printed directions regarding the length of quarantine, and how to keep family and pets safe,” Ezdebski said.

McComb said some who are affected by COVID-19 will recover without medical intervention, but others will become very ill.

“Older adults and people with pre-existing conditions seem to be at higher risk for developing severe symptoms, but people of all ages can be greatly affected,” McComb stated.

If someone is ill enough to be concerned, they should contact their primary health provider, he stated. Individuals can call one of the three healthcare providers to speak with someone. Munson’s hotline is (231) 935-0951, Spectrum Health’s is (616) 391-2380 and Mercy Health’s hotline is (231) 672-4376.

There are some emergency warning signs for COVID-19, the community needs to be aware of. McComb stated some of the emergency warning signs include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or an inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. Those are only some of the possible warning signs, however.

“Consult a medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning,” he stated.

McComb emphasized that members of the community need to live with some assumptions.

“It’s clear we have community transmission of COVID-19 in our area and that people with no symptoms can pass it on,” McComb stated. “Everyone should assume they have the virus and act accordingly, for their own protection and for the protection of the most vulnerable in our community.”

“COVID-19 pandemic information is changing rapidly, and this is the most up-to-date information at this point in time,” Ezdebski said Thursday afternoon. “As supply levels fluctuate and new guidelines are issued from the CDC, this process may change.”

For more information on COVID-19, see the Centers for Disease Control’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus, the World Health Organization’s website at www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The state’s response and information hotline regarding COVID-19 is 888-535-6136 and it receives phone calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The state’s coronavirus website is www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.