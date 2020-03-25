As the current situation continually changes with COVID-19, Family Health Care wants to continue to serve its communities and patients.

Family Health Care is accepting donations of personal protective equipment, supplies and other items to help its team continue to serve patients in its communities.

The following items are being accepted for donation:

• N95 masks

• Surgical masks

• Face shields

• Goggles

• Safety glasses

• Bouffant caps

• Extended extra protection gloves – all sizes

• Isolation gowns

• Bleach wipes

• Pocket-sized sanitizer

• Endust (or similar) for electronics

• Hand-made protective masks

Family Health Care asks that donated items be latex-free, new, unused and in original packaging. Hand-made masks must be made of new, unused material (a video tutorial is available on Family Health Care’s website, www.familyhealthcare.org).

To ensure the safety of patients, staff and community, donation bins have been placed in the entryway of Family Health Care’s clinics in Baldwin, Big Rapids, Cadillac, Grant, White Cloud and McBain. Donations are welcome from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. We ask anyone donating items to place them in the bins provided while maintaining a distance of six feet from others.

For any other donation inquiries, please email tkroll@familyheatlhcare.org. More information visit familyhealthcare.org/covid-19-donations.