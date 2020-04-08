Shortly after the COVID-19 shutdowns were announced, the Downtown Ludington Board teamed up with the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce to facilitate a gift certificate promotion.
Gift cards to downtown businesses were sold on www.downtownludington.org featuring a Buy $25, Get $10 special. Three hundred $10 Downtown Ludington gift certificates were funded and the program sold out in 12 hours, which put $7500 into the pockets of downtown business owners.
On Thursday, April 2, during a special outdoor meeting on the lawn of city hall, the Downtown Ludington Board Executive Committee voted to re-allocate $1500 in proceeds from the Irish Jog Virtual Run 5k and 10K that took place in March 2020 to the marketing budget with the purpose of funding a second round of the gift certificate promotion. Donations to fund a second round of the program were also received from several private donors. House of Flavors Restaurants chipped in as well, with the donation of $5 gift cards to be given away with purchases.
The second round of the gift card promotion is currently live on www.downtownludington.org/covidpromo/. For every two $25 gift certificates that you purchase, you will get a $10 Downtown Ludington gift certificate and a $5 House of Flavors Restaurant gift card free. Each $25 gift certificate is purchased directly from the business you choose and is redeemable only at that business. Each $10 gift certificate can be redeemed at any of the 50+ businesses that accept them. See downtownludington.org/shopsmall for a complete list.
“Thanks to donors and the race profits, we have 350 gift cards to give away as incentive to purchase the gift cards from downtown businesses. And we don’t expect them to last long, so buy today,” stated Jen Tooman, downtown communications and marketing manager.
When round two sells out, $25,000 in merchant gift cards will have been purchased from downtown businesses.
The Downtown Ludington Board is a non-profit organization that aims to support businesses within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district via special events and marketing. Learn more about the efforts of the organization at www.downtownludington.org or by searching Facebook for Downtown Ludington.