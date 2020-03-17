“People are treating it like a vacation, like time off,” said Jessica Soller, the local Family Video store manager in Pere Marquette Township.

Family Video was one business that saw an increase in revenue after the schools closed last week because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's response by the state to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Schools were closed on Monday, and since that time, restrictions for other gathering places such as local eateries, gyms and libraries as people were encouraged to stay home.

That's led to more traffic at a business such as Family Video. Soller noted $1,000 in additional sales.

Considering the price of video rentals, she contributed the increase to the coronavirus-related closures that have recently swept across the area.

“The days are the same, but the nights are busy,” Soller said. “People are looking for something to do.”

While the store has increased the frequency of disinfecting the display shelves, counters and returned videos, Soller does not expect the store to close.

Businesses like the video rental store were encouraged to self-regulate by the governor, according to Soller. Though the store may not close, it might add a policy that only allows are certain number of customers in at a time.

“Though a lot more people have come in recently, it varies. Sometimes it's singles, other times it’s a cluster of kids using the arcade. There is no way to predict how many will come in at once,” she said.

There has also been an influx in game sales at GameStop on U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township, according to Ruth Atwood, store leader.

“People are coming in and buying an abundance of games. Yesterday, I had a $700 sale. (They bought) three controllers, a ton of games, extra cords, charge cables, batteries — the whole works,” Atwood said.

Most of the time, it’s parents coming in and looking for ways to entertain the children who are out of school for the next three weeks.

“I don’t know how many times I heard, ‘I need to distract the kiddos,’” said Jasmine Wood, who also works at GameStop.

People are purchasing brand-new systems, Atwood said.

The stores was out of stock of the Nintendo Switch on Tuesday and nearly out of PlayStations and Xboxes, though new shipments are expected to arrive soon.

Customers asked if new game releases would be impacted, but Atwood didn’t have an answer for them.

The company has been taking it day by day.

She doesn’t expect the store to close, but has been told to sterilize high touch areas and wear gloves when receiving money to reduce the risk of catching or spreading the virus.

Though neither of the employees were concerned for themselves, they did want to caution customers to think about other people before deciding to visit the store.

“Come in with a purpose,” Atwood said.

“Know what you want,” Wood added.