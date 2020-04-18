One of the final components to the distance learning plan for area students was put into place this week when the West Shore Educational Service District had its learning plan approved.

West Shore ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey said the district had its plan approved for Early On, Great Start Readiness Program, Career Technical Education, ASM Tech early college and special education programs and services.

“Each of the local schools and the ESD were required to submit a learning plan,” Jeffrey stated in an email. “The ESD was charged with approving the local school districts’ plans. Each of the nine districts within (the ESD) submitted a plan that was approved on or before the past Monday — (more than) two weeks ahead of the deadline.”

Once the local districts were approved, Jeffrey said the district approved its own plan on Wednesday. The ESD’s plan addresses different modes of instruction, keeping students at the center, delivering content in different ways to students, monitoring participation, mental health supports and childcare for essential workers.

“There are challenges with providing education and related services to students in the traditional school environment and those challenges are multiplied when face-to-face interaction is not possible, especially under the added uncertainty of the pandemic,” Jeffrey wrote. “For those reasons, we are first focusing on the social-emotional well being of our students and then addressing course content. This is consistent with Dr. (Abraham) Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs research, and more importantly, it’s the right thing to do.”

The district’s staff reached out to students and parents to assess their needs. Activities, services and instruction are all being tailored to the feedback the district receives, Jeffrey said.

The students involved with CTE will be working on industry certifications, learning about workplace skills such as Skills4Success content and completing enrichment activities.

For the special education students, Jeffrey said the district will individualize services and instructions as much as it can. The Great Start students and parents will have an opportunity to engage in activities around the regional curriculum dubbed, “Connections for Learning.”

In each case, the delivery of that education will either be online or through instructional packets or both, he said.