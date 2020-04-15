Essential hearings are still taking place within the Mason County courts, but beyond that, not much is happening as the courts continue to work within the parameters of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

Mason County Probate Judge Jeff Nellis, who is also the chief judge for Mason County’s courts, said there are many hearings that are happening, but not all.

“We’ve got orders from the (Michigan) Supreme Court. We’re still conducting essential hearings such as arraignments and preliminary exams. There’s abuse and neglect cases, mental health hearings and (personal protection orders),” Nellis said Monday. “We’re still doing those, but we’re doing them by phone or video (conferencing) technology.

“I’ve been handling a few hearings a week since we shut down. We’re not completely shut down, but we’re doing it in a way that does not bring people into the courthouse.”

The Michigan Supreme Court initially set emergency procedures on March 15 on what can and can’t be done. Those procedures include adjourning trials in any civil and criminal matters where the defendant isn’t in custody, but if the defendant is, video and phone conferencing happens if the defendant consents.

Three days later, the state Supreme Court ordered that trial courts limit access to rooms and other spaces to no more than 10 people including staff, practice social distancing and limit activity to only essential functions.

Nellis said there are some instances of cases that will need to be completed, and he understands doing an in-person hearing is needed.

“There are the big trials. There are divorce trials or estate trials. Those are logistically hard to do (remotely),” he said. “We want to make sure people have the best ability to tell their side of the story. It’s difficult to do that on the phone.”

One “big trial” that is scheduled to be a trial by jury is the pending matter with Corey Beekman. A jury trial was scheduled for the last week of April. Beekman is being held on allegations of second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and two counts of felony firearm possession. A motion hearing is scheduled for Friday in his case.

Nellis said the Supreme Court had a clearly defined order of what could and could not be heard, and Beekman’s case is among the former.

“It’s things where it’s a matter of life or death, or it’s a matter where someone has to be incarcerated or kids need to be removed,” he said. “PPOs are essential, and so are mental health hearings. You could have a situation where they’re having a situation with mental health and they become a danger to themselves or others. We still have to act.”

The number of arraignments in the criminal courts is significantly lower with between three and five for the past few weeks. Overall, Nellis said he believes people locally are taking the executive orders well.

“People, for the most part, are following the orders,” he said. “It’s helping everybody.”

Because of that, the backlog of cases within the court system may not be as significant as people suspect. Nellis said the summer months may be a little bit busier than normal, but not completely impossible.

“We’ll have a few cases to make up, but we’ll be OK,” he said. “It forces us to be a little bit more efficient.”

He also believed because of the rural setting Mason County is in, that’s helped to mitigate the occurrences and spread of COVID-19.

“I will tell you this whole experience has led me to be very grateful to live in Northern Michigan,” he said, “and not in an urban center, so to speak. We were able to get ahead of the curve a little bit better. You don’t have a population density here like you have down there. It’s been beneficial.”

Nellis was also complimentary of the staff within the courts and the courthouse, too.

“They are doing a great job under trying circumstances,” he said. “People are still working together and getting things done that they can get done. I’m very happy with our employees, and they’ve risen to the challenge of this.”