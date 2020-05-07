Mason County had 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the District Health Department No. 10 data dashboard — seven more than the same day last week.

The rise in confirmed cases is due to testing, according to Jeannine Taylor, communications coordinator and public information officer for District Health Department No. 10.

“Testing is increasing, so cases are going up,” Taylor said.

There is more testing because the criteria for a person to be tested was changed by the state, she said.

Testing was previously prioritized for essential workers and people with underlying medical conditions. Now essential workers reporting to work and anyone showing mild symptoms for the virus are tested.

“(The health department) does anticipate that the numbers will climb as more people get tested,” Taylor said.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is currently testing all patients who go in for surgery or endoscopy up to 72 hours before the procedure, according to Helen Johnson, chief operating officer and Northwest region interim market leader. The hospital also tests pregnant mothers admitted to the birthing center and those scheduled for a C-section.

Johnson explained there are two types of testing completed at the hospital and results for each can be obtained in one hour.

“Testing as part of a scheduled procedure is coordinated by the provider’s office in setting up an appointment for the test sample to be collected at the hospital. Spectrum Health continues to screen all employees, visitors and patients who use our facilities. Widespread testing for people who don’t show any symptoms is still not available as there remains a limited number of testing supplies,” she said.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is the only testing site listed for Mason County on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.

“Spectrum Health has been performing in-house testing for many weeks and was one of the first organizations across the state to have this ability,” Johnson said.

Clinicians, such as a primary care physician, can also test for the virus.

“Clinicians that can obtain specimens for respiratory tests can obtain the sample and send it to the lab. They may also refer the patient to a testing site,” said Lynn Sutfin, public information officer for MDHHS. “If you have symptoms of COVID-19 call your healthcare provider. If you do not have one, call an urgent care center. You can also look for a testing site that does not require an appointment or a prescription or an order.”

The current cases in Mason County are not related in any way, according to Taylor. This means the people do not live or work in the same building.

“These numbers are not related, meaning there are no clusters to report,” Taylor said.

STATE REPORTING

A malfunction in the integration software, which connects and integrates health reporting systems across the state, delayed the update for COVID-19 cases and related deaths on Monday, according to a press release by the state.

The issue with the system was resolved and the state numbers were updated later in the day than usual. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services stated it will continue to process the “backlog of messages.”

The impact from the reporting error on Mason County numbers is unknown. Between Monday and Tuesday, there were two new cases reported on the health department website.

“The state did update their numbers (Monday) evening. For (the health department), anything that came in after 3:00 p.m. (Monday), we reported (Tuesday),” Taylor said. “One thing to keep in mind with the state numbers is that cases may be entered into one of our counties, but it’s possible they will be moved after our nurses investigate each case further if it is determined they belong in a different county. The best thing to do is wait for our numbers to come out.”