Locked away in the buildings of the Mason County Fairgrounds are all sorts of summertime toys such as vehicles, boats, RVs and more.

And that’s where they are staying because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that all non-essential workers stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ken Ferwerda, the president of the Western Michigan Fair Association, said those items that are at the fairgrounds for winter storage can be picked up starting Saturday, May 2 — that is, of course, if the stay home, stay safe executive order from the governor is lifted at the end of the month.

Under the original winter storage contract, people could have begun picking up the item stored on April 4. But the date had to be moved after the executive order from the governor, according to Ferwerda.

“Our hands are tied,” he said. “We are deemed to be non-essential workers.”

Ferwerda said the board of directors reached out to the attorney general’s office, the Department of Agriculture and the local emergency management department who all told the board the same thing: removing boats and RVs is deemed non-essential business, and those items would need to stay in storage for the time being.

Ferwerda said it is a tough decision to make.

“There are people dealing with bigger decisions to make than whether to keep boats inside right now,” he said.

For winter storage, it typically runs from late October through the first weekend in April, according to Ferwerda. The items stored there will continue to be done, but there will not be an additional charge.

The fairgrounds have multiple buildings that are large enough to house vehicles, boats, RVs, SUVs, motorcycles, trucks and boat trailers. That storage is done in buildings that are covered but not heated.

The income made from winter storage benefits the Mason County Fairgrounds in some capacity, according to Ferwerda.

“This definitely helps out to let us continue improving the grounds,” he said. ”As fair does and the horse shows do, to make sure we can maintain the grounds.”

Ferwerda thought it has been at least 20 years that the fairgrounds has been offering winter storage.

The board will contact everyone who has items stored at the fairgrounds to let them know when they can come and get their items out of storage.

“We have been contacting every single one of our customers through mass phone calls,” he said. “The directors have been working very hard on that, ensuring that everyone will get their items and taking feedback from each customer.”

Ferwerda said the board of directors even considered delivering items to each customer, but the board figured the liability would be to great to do that.

Ferwerda said that within the Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitions, the Western Michigan Fair isn’t alone in going through this. There are other fairgrounds that provide winter storage that are experiencing the same restrictions as are happening here.

“They are all going off the guidance of the attorney general’s office of May 2 as the date to receive items from winter storage,” Ferwerda said.