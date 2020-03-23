BALDWIN — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Family Health Care is taking steps to protect patients and employees, and it announced several changes Monday evening.

Due to the State of Michigan mandate, before entering any Family Health Care facility, all patients must complete a COVID-19 questionnaire at each of its clinics. An employee will review this questionnaire before patients are authorized to enter any family health care building.

Curbside pick-up service for patients needing medications is available at all locations. Please call your local Family Health Care pharmacy if you need refills or have a prescription to pick-up. Hours of operation for pharmacies are:

• Baldwin: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

• Cobb Street in Cadillac: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

• Grant: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (curbside only)

• White Cloud: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (curbside only)

All Family Health Care medical clinics are open for urgent medical needs and those with illness. If you have a scheduled medical appointment, staff will attempt to call you before the appointment to complete a mandated COVID-19 questionnaire.

Medical hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Child and adolescent health care centers: The centers located in Baldwin Elementary School, Grant Middle School and White Cloud High School are open to all patients up to 21 years of age. Hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All dental offices are closed.

Behavioral health will remain open in the Baldwin, Cadillac, Grant, McBain and White Cloud health centers, as well as the child and adolescent health centers in Baldwin, Grant and White Cloud. Behavioral health hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All vision offices are closed.

Mammography services are suspended until further notice. Ultrasound will be available for urgent needs only. X-Ray will continue to operate, but patients should call for availability.

In-home respite care services will continue based on patient needs.

For additional information and updates on the coronavirus and Family Health Care visit familyhealthcare.org/covid19.