To assist in providing access to needed health care services within each community Family Health Care serves, it has opened its medical, pharmacy and behavioral health departments to help those in need.

Being a community health center, Family Health Care is an entry point for many into the health care system. During this pandemic, FHC is providing care for urgent medical needs that may not require a visit to the hospital, but need to be seen by a provider. To help limit exposure of patients and staff, each FHC also has established "Fast Track Clinics" committed to people experiencing respiratory illness and COVID-19 symptoms (following guidelines posted on the FHC website, not all patients will be tested for COVID-19).

“These are unprecedented times, not only for community health centers but health care in general,” said Kathy Sather, president and CEO of Family Health Care. “Our staff is doing everything they can to continue providing much-needed services to our communities. By temporarily focusing our medical clinics on urgent care, we hope to take some stress off the local emergency rooms in the areas we serve.”

Family Health Care is currently providing the following services to its communities:

Medical Services

Open to patients and community with urgent medical needs for illnesses or injuries which require prompt attention but are typically not of such seriousness as to require the services of an emergency department. This includes, but is not limited to: Sinus or ear infections, dental infections, chest pain (for more than 24 hours), joint pain, minor trauma, earaches, asthma attacks, abdominal pain, burns (minor), cuts/puncture wounds, eye infections/injuries, fevers, headaches/migraines, sore throats and sprains/strains.

Family Health Care has also started a fast track clinic for those experiencing: Respiratory illness (like cough, shortness of breath or fever); and/or COVID-19 symptoms or exposures (following guidelines posted on the FHC website, not all patients will be tested for COVID-19).

Pharmacy services are open to the public for prescription requests and refills. Pickup pharmacies are by curbside pickup only, allowing patients to have medications brought to them.

Behavioral health services are open to the public and now offer both in-person and telehealth appointments for comprehensive outpatient counseling. Services are available for all ages and include: adjustment/life transitions, alcohol and substance abuse, anger management, anxiety, bipolar disorder, childhood disorders, chronic pain alternatives, grief counseling, depression, divorce, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic attacks, PTSD, stress management and trauma

“We continue to monitor the situation daily,” stated Sather. “We are hoping to reopen other services soon.”

For the most up-to-date information on Family Health Care and COVID-19, please visit familyhealthcare.org/coivd19.