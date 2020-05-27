The pandemic has caused some people to reconsider their finances.

It is a positive outcome from the current situation, according to Tanya Lesinski, financial advisor for Edward Jones in Ludington.

“One silver lining out of all of this is it’s an opportunity to be prepared for the future,” she said.

Whether it is a small business trying to pay its employees or individuals and families suffering from layoffs, this period has caused financial uncertainty for many.

“These times have been challenging, especially for the small business community,” she said.

The financial market had a severe decline at the end of March. It started to rebound in April and is on its way to recovery. She said there is no way to know how long it will take.

“We are not out of the woods yet. Expect the volatility to continue,” she said.

Lesinski has lived in Ludington for over 20 years. Her role as an advisor is to help people set financial goals and determine what it will take to meet those goals.

“The primary goal right now is the healthy and safety of people. Financial well-being is a part of that,” she said.

For the short-term, careful budgeting is an important step toward financial security.

“It may be a matter of scaling back temporarily on saving for retirement, though it’s a last resort,” she said.

While it might be difficult to see financial struggles as a positive result during this turbulent time, re-evaluating can be good, especially for people who were previously unprepared for a crisis.

“We cannot control the market, but we can control our reaction to it,” Lesinski said.

The first suggestion she makes to people for planning for the future is to have an emergency fund with three to six months worth of expenses in place.

“It can seem daunting, but I tell people to start small. Start with $1,000,” she said.

When people received their stimulus check from the government, she suggested they apply it to their emergency fund if it wasn’t needed to cover immediate expenses.

As for investing, she said the market is cyclical.

“I’ve often had this discussion (with clients) before it happened. It happened in the past and can happen again,” she said.

If a person’s long-term goals have not changed, then the strategy he or she has for investing shouldn’t either.

“In terms of planning for retirement, this is a time to check if you are on-track to meet that goal,” Lesinski said. “People are reflecting on big questions like that.”

She also recommended anyone with a home mortgage look into refinancing because of the low interests rates that are currently available.

“You can save quite a bit of money down the road. It’s worth checking into,” she said.

Edward Jones has been closed to the public, but Lesinski said she is still calling people and web conferencing with current and new clients.

“The market was strong for 11 years. People are realizing some professional assistance might be helpful,” she said.

Lesinski offers a free “coffee chat” available for anyone in the community to join at 12 p.m. each Wednesday to bring people up-to-date on what is happening in the market. People can call her office at (231) 480-4710 for more information about how to participate in the conference call.