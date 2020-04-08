The first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 was announced for Mason County by District Health Department No. 10 shortly before noon Tuesday.

The department stated in a release that it is working to investigate this case to determine potential close contacts to the individual.

“We ask that individuals please follow Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer’s orders for sheltering in place and strictly practice social distancing at this time,” said Kevin Hughes, health department health officer. “As cases are increasing, it is important to understand that individuals may display symptoms differently and not all who are sick with COVID-19 will be sick right away.”

Jeannine Taylor, communications coordinator for the health department, told the Daily News that the department was not disclosing the age and sex of the individual afflicted. The state tracks that data on its website.

“Sorry, we are not giving this information due to privacy issues,” Taylor told the Daily News via email. “Our communities are just too small and providing this information could potentially make it easy for others to determine who the individual is.”

Taylor said the individual is currently at their residence and recuperating.

The positive test came through testing at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, according to Chief Operating Officer Helen Johnson in a statement to the Daily News Tuesday evening.

“(The hospital) has conducted specimen collection on approximately 45 people locally. Those specimens are collected according to specific (Centers for Disease Control) protocols and are driven to Spectrum Health’s lab in Grand Rapids,” Johnson wrote. “Results are provided within 24 hours.

“The positive case in Mason County was from a specimen collected at (the) Ludington hospital, and the specimen was tested in Grand Rapids.”

Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink sent a message via text and a recorded phone message reminding the public that the individual’s identity will not be disclosed. Those who may have been in contact with the individual will be contacted by the health department.

The public is also being asked not to call 911 or the health department to ask if they were exposed.

“(The department’s) communicable disease team quickly contacts the individual, or a spouse or parent if the individual is too ill or on a ventilator, to determine if there were any close contacts to the individual,” Taylor told the Daily News. “From there, our team reaches out to those close contacts and instructs them to self-quarantine and monitor their symptoms daily. If necessary, the close contacts may also be tested through their physician.”

Mason County had previously been one of the few holdout counties of a confirmed case in the state. The number of counties without a confirmed case as of Tuesday, according to the state’s website, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, was down to 12, but included Lake and Benzie counties.

The positive case was one of 12 new confirmed cases in the health department’s 10-county jurisdiction, including three additional cases in Manistee County. Manistee County has nine positive cases, and Oceana County has three with one death.

While the first confirmed case in Mason County is at their residence, Johnson said the hospital is prepared for the potential in-patient service.

“Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has designated COVID-19 space set up in the hospital in-patient units for these patients. There are standardized, clinical guidelines we will follow to care for these patients including isolation from all other patients,” Johnson said in an email to the Daily News. “Staff caring for COVID-19 positive patients in this unit wear specialized personal protective equipment and go through a process of putting on and removing the equipment to keep team members and patients safe.”

Johnson said the hospital’s intensive care unit medical and nursing staff will be the first line of people attending to a patient as well as their in-patient doctors.

“The care of any patient requires a team approach including physicians, nurses, lab technicians, imaging technicians and more,” Johnson said to the Daily News. “All of our hospital based staff have been trained in appropriate isolation techniques for this type of disease.”

Spectrum Health is using hydrocholoquine, she said, for moderate to severe cases. Hydrochloroquine is an arthritis medicine that can also be used to prevent and treat malaria caused by mosquito bites, according to the CDC.

“We will provide them to patients if ordered by the medical professionals caring for a patient,” Johnson told the Daily News.

Johnson said if a patient requests a certain treatment, it is not a condition of administering it.

“Patients here will be treated based on the same evidence-based medical protocols used in hospitals around the country,” she said. “All medication, testing and treatments are delivered under the direction of an ordering clinical provider.”

The health department suggests that everyone should assume they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 who may not have known they had it.

The confirmed case is based on the patient’s home address, and it is reflected in the state’s statistics. Taylor said the age and sex would also be reflected in the state’s statistics.

Testing for COVID-19 continues to increase, but testing requires a physician’s order and is limited to individuals deemed to be high-risk and showing severe symptoms.

If someone is ill enough to be concerned, they should contact their primary health provider, he stated. Individuals can call one of the three healthcare providers to speak with someone. Munson’s hotline is (231) 935-0951, Spectrum Health’s is (616) 391-2380 and Mercy Health’s hotline is (231) 672-4376.

The health department is asking individuals who are returning to a seasonal home in the area, or are returning from traveling long distance, to stay home if they’re sick and contact their healthcare provider for assistance if they suspect they have symptoms. Long-distance travelers should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Officials continue to ask the public, no matter who they are, to only leave home for essential services and supplies. If they leave, please stay at least 6 feet away from other individuals.

The public should follow CDC guidelines and monitor themselves and loved ones for symptoms. If symptoms do begin to appear, healthcare provider should be contacted.

For more information on COVID-19, see the Centers for Disease Control’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus, the World Health Organization’s website at www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The state’s response and information hotline regarding COVID-19 is 888-535-6136 and it receives phone calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The state’s coronavirus website is www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.