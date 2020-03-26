On Thursday (March 26) District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) received notification of the first local death attributed to COVID-19.

The individual from Mecosta County was an 82-year-old male who was admitted to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids on March 25.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.”

DHD#10 reminds everyone that it is critical that we protect each other, support each other, and work together to slow the spread of this disease. Strong community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place, and we urge residents to continue to follow recommendations:

Stay at home. Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.

If you must go out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid any gatherings.

Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home, coughing, or sneezing.

Do not touch your face or mouth, especially when away from home.

Check on others. Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require something essential, see how you can help.

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state, we should assume that it is present in every community. While testing is ongoing, the state is requiring clinicians to follow new CDC guidance for prioritizing tests due to limits on testing supplies.

Please rely on official sources for information. DHD#10 continues to provide the latest information at www.dhd10.org. Michigan updates are available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and national updates are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.