Muskegon, MI – Testing through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has identified Muskegon County’s first presumptive positive case for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

That was announced this morning (March 23) by Kathy Moore, Muskegon County health offucer, during an online media conference.

At the same time the state announced that 1,232 positive COVID-19 tests have been received and there have been 15 deaths in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has given a stay at home order, closing all but essential businesses, such as groceries, banks, pharmacies and gas stations.

Moore said the first COVID-19 confirmation is an adult female withno history of recent domestic or international travel, who has had limited interaction with the public.

Moore said the woman was tested March 20 and the result from the state lab was received Sunday night.

“She’s been very responsive and cooperative,” Moore said. The health director said the woman, who is being isolated, has provided names of her close contacts for the past 14 days.

Those individuals have been contracted, were told to self quarantine and will be monitored.

Moore said this probably won’t be the last positive best in Muskegon County.

“We think we will receive more positive tests in the near future.”

Moore reported 45 individuals in Muskegon County have been tested and 10 tests have resulted in negative findings.

The health director said the woman’s test was processed sooner because she exhibited symptoms.

“This individual met the priority criteria,” Moore added.

Citizens, if they exhibit symptoms to first contact their primary physician to determine if they should be tested for COVID-19. Those who don’t have a primary care physician can contact Mercy Health-Muskegon at www.mercyhealth.com., advisored Gary Allore, president of Mercy Health-Muskegon who spoke at Monday’s conference.

Moore said there is a critical shortage of testing materials.

“The uncertainty of the situation brings a great deal of anxiety to everyone,” said Mark Eisenbarth, Muskegon County administrator. “We need your help in following the Executive Orders of Governor Gretchen Whitmer in an effort to protect all the citizens of Muskegon Count.”

“We’ve been anticipating and expecting the confirmation of COVID-19 in our community,” said Moore. “To slow the potential spread it’s critical for the public to comply with publicvhealth orders and practice common sense precautions.”

PHMC has been collaborating with several partners in preparation for this development.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands, stay home when sick, avoid close contact with sick people, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The Health Department and all local officials are relying on our community to work together to slow the potential spread of illness and refer to official sources of reliable information. For local updates, visit muskegonhealth.net. Trusted information can also be found at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/.

Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber, at its website, www.muskegon.org, has information and links to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 response. The site will also give information about unemployment benefits for layed off employees.

Dr. John Severson, superintendent of the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District, emphasized that the closing of schools should not be considered a “snow day” and schools, parents and students should work together to stay healthy and prepare students to return to school.

Severson said schools in the county has stepped up to provide 30,000 breakfasts and lunches to students in the past week.

Christine Robere, president and CEO of United Way of the Lakeshore (unitedwaylakeshore.org), said its website has links to information about donating funds to the COVID-19 response and volunteering time. Robere said many of those opportunites can be done remotely.

D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County prosecutor, said the prosecutor’s office will be operating even though the county offices are closed in response to COVID-19.