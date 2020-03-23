District Health Department No. 10 reports the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in a Manistee County resident.
The health department is working quickly to investigate this case and to determine if there were any exposures to this individual, according to a press release from the department.
“We ask that individuals please follow Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer’s orders for sheltering in place and strictly practice social distancing at this time,” said Health Officer Kevin Hughes of the department. “As cases are increasing, it is important to understand that individuals may display symptoms differently and not all who are sick with COVID-19 will be sick right away.”
At this time, and because of the rapidly evolving nature of this pandemic, District Health Department No. 10 suggests that everyone should assume they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 who may not have known they had it.
The public should follow national Centers for Disease Control guidelines and monitor yourselves and your loved ones for symptoms. If symptoms do begin to appear, please contact your healthcare provider for further instructions.