District Health Department No. 10 reports the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in a Newaygo County resident.
The health department is working quickly to investigate this case and to determine if there were any exposures to this individual.
“We ask that individuals strictly practice social distancing at this time,” said District Health Department No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “As cases are increasing, it is important to understand that individuals may display symptoms differently and not all who are sick with COVID-19 will be sick right away.”
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as little as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands, stay home when sick, avoid close contact with sick people, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.
Individuals who have been tested and are waiting on results should stay at home until they receive their results.
If you are experiencing these symptoms and suspect you may have COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus, please contact your medical provider for further assistance.