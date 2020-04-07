CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 reports the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in a Mason County resident, according to a press release from the health department.
The health department is working quickly to investigate this case to determine potential close contacts to the individual.
“We ask that individuals please follow Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer’s orders for sheltering in place and strictly practice social distancing at this time,” said health department Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “As cases are increasing, it is important to understand that individuals may display symptoms differently and not all who are sick with COVID-19 will be sick right away.”
Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink sent a message via text and a recorded phone message reminding the public that the individual's identity will not be disclosed. Those who may have been in contact with the individual will be contacted by the health department.
The public is also being asked not to call 911 or the health department to ask if they were exposed.
At this time and because of the rapidly evolving nature of this pandemic, the health department suggests that everyone should assume they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 who may not have known they had it.
The public should follow CDC guidelines and monitor themselves and loved ones for symptoms. If symptoms do begin to appear, please contact your healthcare provider for further instructions.