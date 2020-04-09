Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order to Stay Home, Stay Safe has not stopped a group of local first responders from putting smiles on children faces during this time of social distancing.

Several fire departments, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Ludington Police Department, Life EMS and others have done drive-bys to celebrate birthdays, which most recently included Ruth Frost who turned 100 year-old this week.

The departments are mainly doing it for children, who are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and can not have family and friends gather to celebrate their birthdays.

Pere Marquette Firefighter Fred Reader Jr. has dubbed the birthday drive-bys as Operation Smile.

Reader Jr. said P.M. has participated in more than 20 drive-bys with more scheduled.

“It is my absolute goal to help a child smile and forget about why they can’t have friends over for a party,” Reader Jr. wrote. “This is a way to help a parent out with one less thing to worry about during these hard time.”

Riverton Fire Chief Joe Cooper said his department has participated in at least three birthday drive-bys so far as well as other community events.

“We wanted to get out in the community and brighten a kid’s day,” he said. “I told my guys if you have the time, go ahead and do it. There isn’t any contact with the individual. It is just a drive-by.

Both Cooper and Reader Jr. said that the birthday drive-bys are subject to personnel being available at the requested time or if the department gets a fire call, the call takes priority.

“If we don’t show up then that means priority took place,” Cooper said. “The guys take their gear with them just in case of a call.”

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole thinks it is important because so many people are shut in and they are not able to be outdoors or interact with others during this time.

“It is important to let them know they are not being forgotten on a larger scale,” Cole said. “As we have opportunities and our patrols are out, we are honored to be invited to participate in these events.”

Cole said his department always looks for the opportunity for public relations.

“Our guys are out there all the time doing public relations, and we do not hear about most of it,” he said. “So as a sheriff, it is nice to hear our guys are out there and able to be part of this.”

Ludington Police Chief Mark Barnett said this is sort of a fun thing as long as first responders do it in a smart way where a situation is created where there is a violation of the orders.

“I think our community is doing a great job of adhering the governor’s directives that keep us from living daily normal lives. In some small way, this will provide an opportunity to return to normalcy to folks alter lives,” Barnett said. “It is a way to life people’s spirits and let people know that emergency services are hear to respond.”

Reader Jr. wrote the responders maintain social distancing during the event but they do drive by with lights and sirens to help celebrate the occasion. He added if anyone if interested to message the Facebook page of the agency that covers their town. Include name, address, contact number and the date you wish to have someone drive by.

Parade for families

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Ludington firefighters are working together with the Ludington Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department to create a one-of-a-kind parade for families.

“This is our way of doing something positive for our community that they can enjoy safely from their home” said Captain John Henderson

The groups will be having what the city is calling a “social distance parade,” and it will include vehicles running their lights and sirens. The community is invited to watch from their windows, porches and driveways while also maintaining social distancing practices.

The parade will be in a different neighborhood in the city each night, and will start at 7 p.m.

• Friday — Parading in front of homes located from Lakeshore Drive to Sherman Road between Bryant Road to the north, and Tinkham Avenue to the South.

• Saturday — Parading in front of homes located from Lakeshore Drive to Nelson Road, between Tinkham Avenue to the north and Ludington Avenue to the south.

• Sunday — Parading in front of homes on all streets south of Ludington Avenue to Seventh Street and west of Jackson Street.

This parade is meant to be watched from inside homes so as to keep everyone at a physical distance of six feet from one another.