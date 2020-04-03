White Lake Ambulance Authority Director Jonathon Degen says he’s heard that the coronavirus will make it’s presence known in our community by this week, and first responders are ready to help the public deal with it.

Degen said WLAA and area fire departments have enough personal protection equipment and have procedures in place to help keep the first responders and the public as safe as possible.

“We’re ready,” he added.

Ambulance personnel are equipped with face shields and masks, gowns, gloves and respirators needed for protection.

Degen said the federal government has supplied personal protection equipment to the West Michigan Medical Control Consortium.

In addition, WLAA had stocked personal protection devices in a mass casualty trailer stored at the main station.

“The trailer was intended for use in incidents with multiple victims like a bus crash or an amusement ride malfunction,” Degen said. “We didn’t think we would use it for this (coronavirus pandemic.)”

The ambulance director said they have enough personal protection devices to share with area fire departments — Montague, White Lake and Blue Lake.

He added that Medical Control and its director, Dr. Jerry Evans, have kept the first responders up to date with the protocols in responding to the coronavirus.

Degen said the procedures in place include providing a location to quarantine first responders if they should be exposed to the COVID-19.

“We don’t want them to take it to their homes.”

To ensure safety for the first responders, their families and patients, ambulance personnel have their body temperatures taken before each shift and after 12 hours of duty. The personnel are also asked several questions about their health, including if they are feeling well.

“Our guys are being real careful.”

The paramedics will also wash their gear after each shift, and sanitize themselves and equipment after each response and when leaving the hospital following transporting. Degen said there is a clothes washer and dryer available at the Montague Fire Station where they have an ambulance positioned.

When responding to a call that is flagged by Central Dispatch as a person who may be exhibiting symptoms similar to COVID-19, a protocol is followed in that just one paramedic makes an assessment of the patient while a second member of the crew stands by. First responders from the fire departments or police departments will also stand by, unless the fire department is first on the scene.

When transporting a potential COVID-19 patient to the hospital, only one paramedic will be in the patient compartment.

Degen said they are feeling the support of the community. The American Legion brought lunch to the ambulance personnel, and North Grove Brewery in Montague is working on making sanitizer for the first responders.

The director said the ambulance crews will make well-being checks for people who may live alone. People who are concerned about neighbors or family who live alone can call WLAA at 231-894-4306.