SCOTTVILLE — Manistee-raised actress Toni Trucks, co-star in the CBS series “Seal Team” as character Lisa Davis, partnered up with celebrity fashion designer Patrick “Fresh” Henry and his brother Chase Morgan of Henry Mask Company to donate 850 child- and adult-sized masks to area children through FiveCAP, according to a press release from FiveCAP.
Boxes of the individually packaged designer masks showed up on FiveCAP’s doorstep on Dec. 16, just in time to be handed out at FiveCAP’s Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens distributions for parents to include with their children’s gifts on Christmas morning, according to the release.
The Los Angeles-based Henry Mask Co. was launched by the two Memphis, Tennessee, brothers in April 2020.
“Henry was created as a solution for a real problem. This started as response to the U.S. mask shortage, and within a few months, become everyone’s favorite mask brand. Understanding the lack of resources for frontline workers and dire conditions many families were put in, we knew we had a responsibility to give back,” stated Patrick Henry in the release. “We’re grateful to be able to support Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens and applaud FiveCAP for (its) dedication to helping kids."
“We are so thankful for this special donation. It shows (Toni’s) heart is in Michigan,” stated FiveCAP Executive Director Mary L. Trucks in the release.