SCOTTVILLE — County FiveCAP offices are open, with extra precautions being taken to keep common areas and offices clean and sanitized, according to a press release from the organization Tuesday
There is a limit to three clients is allowed in the reception area at one time, keeping a 6 feet distance when in person contact.
Food Distributions scheduled for April 8 (CSFP – seniors), as well as the June 4 (TEFAP – Families), will continue with the following modifications: Names on Sign-In Sheet will be checked off by volunteer, in place of client signature; food will be pre-packaged and delivered to the client's car; volunteers and staff will sanitize hands often and avoid physical contact of less than 6 feet with clients or other persons.
If you have an emergency need and would like to apply for services or have any questions, please contact your county's FiveCAP, Inc. office or call the organization's main office in Scottville at 231-757-3785.
Regular updates on modifications to operations due to COVID-19 and information on programs and services is available on our website www.fivecap.org.