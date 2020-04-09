FiveCAP, the community action program that provides assistance to the public through nutrition programs, tax assistance and Head Start among other services, received a “cease and desist” letter Monday from Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola about concerns over violations of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” executive order.

The letter cited complaints received by Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy.

The Scottville Police Department began its investigation Monday into the conditions at the FiveCAP office at 320 N. Main St. after receiving numerous complaints from both employees at the agency and members of the community.

“Employees there were worried about safe work conditions,” Murphy said. “They were concerned about the proximity in which they were working with co-workers and when dealing with the public. The building lobby is pretty small, so it’s hard to maintain a safe distance if there are several people in there.

“They were concerned as well that they were working on non-essential tasks that weren’t a top priority right now,” Murphy added.

The letter was the first issued out of Spaniola’s office, he said.

FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks said she has gradually reduced the number of workers in the office as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has unfolded.

“We started taking measures here and sending instructions including sanitizing on March 13 — 10 days before (the governor’s) stay-in-place order,” Trucks said. “When we got the order on (March 23), we closed down for four days.

“We were ordered to come back and do food distribution in line with the federal legislation and the state. We are essential, and we provide basic needs of low-income people.”

Trucks said FiveCAP could have more than 100 employees, but when the pandemic began to unfold, the program had 82 employees, not including vacancies. As events unfolded, 65 employees were sent home with pay, furloughed or were working from home to “the extent possible with full pay and benefits.”

Trucks sent the Daily News a chronology of staff communications, dated Tuesday, going back to March 13, when Head Start was closed to be in line with the schools. In all, 13 staff communications were listed ranging from work schedules to modified operations to service deliveries. The Daily News also received two press releases from organization to the public about how services were modified because of COVID-19 in the same time span.

Spaniola said the concerns raised by employees and the public included compliance with social distancing and other mitigation strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Clearly, what I’m searching for is compliance and actions to promote the health, safety and welfare of employees, volunteers and people they serve,” Spaniola said. “They have such a very important role in Mason, Lake, Newaygo and (Manistee) counties … They do food distribution, they do tax assistance, they do home heating assistance — they do an awful lot of stuff for people.

“I want to see people get those services and provide those services but also contribute to the reduction of the spread of COVID-19 in our area and under the governor’s orders. And a lot of that is subject to interpretation.”

It’s the interpretation that Trucks has an issue with.

“(Murphy) doesn’t know how we work. A tax appointment is an hour. We’ve told people not to come in and make appointments. If they come in, we limit who’s in here,” Trucks said. “The door isn’t locked, and we only allow three in the lobby. Ninety percent of our work is done by phone. What can we do from home, we do.

“It is so frustrating. Somebody who doesn’t know anything about us or what we do is taking up our time.”

Murphy said he acknowledges that the agency provides some necessary services to area residents, but noted that it still needs to follow safe protocols for its employees and volunteers.

“I talked to Mary Trucks several times,” Murphy said. “She just disagrees with the allegations that were made in the letter and said she believes the agency is not in violation of the order.

“She said right now there are only about 10 people in the office where normally there would be 14 or 15,” Murphy continued. “She believes that, along with the size of the building, take care of the social distancing concerns.”

Murphy said he has contacted the Michigan State Police to address the same concerns at other offices that are in FiveCAP’s service area of Lake, Manistee and Newyago counties.

Once the prosecutor makes a decision on Murphy’s concerns, Murphy said he will be in charge of monitoring the situation to make sure the agency complies in Scottville.

Spaniola said executive order violations are on the upswing, but most are being handled before reaching his office.

“Law enforcement officers in the field in Mason County have done an excellent job of problem solving,” Spaniola said. “(Ludington’s police department), Scottville, the sheriff’s department are being able to problem solve this situation in the field.

“With the governor’s orders, they’re a lot of them … and they are subject to an awful lot of interpretation. It’s important for the public to understand what they’re being told to do and the consequences of not doing what the governor has instructed. (These sorts of incidents) started to pick up some steam since the later part of last week.”