FiveCAP may be the only community action agency in the state to receive a cease and desist letter, according to an email from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Bob Wheaton, the public information officer, told the Daily News Saturday night that the state’s Bureau of Community Action and Economic Opportunity was unaware of receiving a cease and desist letter.
Last week, FiveCAP received two letters — one on Monday from Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola and a second on Thursday from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office — as the Scottville Police Department investigated complaints over alleged non-essential work being completed at the office and the lack of social distancing.
There are 28 community action agencies across the state, according to the state bureau’s website. Wheaton said Saturday the bureau is working with the local agencies to follow the executive directives and orders.
“They have also updated their emergency/crisis policies to apply CDC guidance. In addition, (agencies) have also provided safety training to staff and volunteers and (the bureau) has been holding weekly webinars with (agency) leaders related to COVID-19,” Wheaton wrote the Daily News. “(The bureau) wants to make sure that the (agencies) can continue to meet the economic needs of their communities while complying with COVID-19 orders and directives.”
FiveCAP, and its sister agencies, need to work this week to get grant applications completed by Friday. Wheaton said each agency also has to submit their COVID-19 safety procedures, policies and plans before funding through the recently passed CARES Act is granted to them.
Each of the agencies did receive guidance from the state on what to do and how to handle things during the pandemic, Wheaton said.
“(The agencies) have received from (the bureau) and other partners best practices, guidance, training and protocols on how to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “They are working remotely and taking applications online or via the phone. (The bureau) has setup a COVID-19 regional response team, (and daily meetings are held) to help the agencies work through assisting people and meeting the needs of the community.”