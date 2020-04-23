Layoffs, reduced hours and pay cuts due to COVID-19 might mean tighter budgets for some families.

A change in income could make them eligible for food assistance, according to Anne Bianchi, director of Women, Infants & Children (WIC) for District Health Department No. 10.

WIC is a federal food program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“There is no waiting list,” she said. “Some people think that they are taking away from someone else if they take advantage of (WIC), but that’s not the case. We are here to help families in need. Please access our services.”

Unlike some food assistance programs, Bianchi said the income guidelines are fairly liberal.

“A family of four can qualify if they have an income of $47,638. If there is a baby on the way, it bumps it to a family of five,” she said.

The program is for pregnant women, mothers, infants and children under the age of five. There are also options for adoptive parents, fathers and grandparents who are taking care of infants or young children.

People do not have to be enrolled in Medicare to qualify and current events mean even more families will be eligible.

The Mason County branch had 699 individuals enrolled in WIC for the month of March. In the 10-county area the health department serves 7,626 were enrolled.

While WIC is only conducting business over the telephone, people are still able to register for food cards due to a waiver from the USDA.

“Because of the clinic schedule right now, there is a chance when people call in to register they will get an on-the-spot appointment,” Bianchi said. “There are a few options (to receive the card). They can do a drive-by and the card will be put in the trunk or on the windshield so there is no contact. Or it can be mailed the same day and they will receive it in a few business days.”

The food list was recently expanded. The list includes healthy foods, baby formula and baby food among other items.

“The items promote a healthy outcome for expecting moms and growth for children,” she said. “You will be surprised by the variety.”

WIC also offers education on breastfeeding and nutrition, and services such as health screenings.

For more information about WIC or to register for the food assistance program, call the Mason County office at 231-316-8584.