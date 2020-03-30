Starr Delivery Services was registered with the county last Wednesday as a food delivery business.

“We will deliver food from any local restaurant,” said Heather Catron, owner of Star Delivery.

As of Monday, she said people should message her on the Starr Delivery Services Facebook page. She hopes to soon have contracts so customers can simply order through the restaurants.

“The local business owners are very generous. This is a time for people to support them,” she said.

Unlike many cities, Ludington does not have Uber Eats or DoorDash to deliver food.

Catron said she thought about starting a delivery service last summer, but recent circumstances caused her to act.

She worked as a bartender at The Mitten before she was temporarily laid off. She and her husband also own Hook and Catch Wrestling Club where they teach kids wrestling, but that was put on hold as well.

“As someone who has worked in the food industry, I thought this would be safer for people who are making the food,” she said.

Several customers have used her services, and she has received a lot of interest, Catron said.

She was especially concerned about the older population who don’t have vehicles and cannot drive.

“It’s important to support each other right now … to get through this weird time together,” she said. “It’s an incredible time of cultural revolution.”

The delivery service hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Catron is determined to stay optimistic.

“It’s only rough if you think it is,” she said.

Her vision is to eventually deliver Starving Artist beer to people on the beach.